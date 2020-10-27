Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $394,000. Resource Planning Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 747,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,690,000 after acquiring an additional 45,664 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $105.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $112.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.72.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

