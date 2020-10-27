Welch & Forbes LLC Makes New $148,000 Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7,242.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 316,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 17,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,732,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,616 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 62,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 130,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 39,102 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.88, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 373,233 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $5,258,852.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 245,212,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,042,053.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $832,514.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,123.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

