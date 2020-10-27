Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 1,035 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 32,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 64.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,498,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 5.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $3,207,438.00. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO opened at $269.00 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.68. The firm has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

