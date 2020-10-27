Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 10,451 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,451 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $21,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,534 shares of company stock valued at $16,215,514 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.57. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.28.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.