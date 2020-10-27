Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 251 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.63.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $184.70 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $210.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

