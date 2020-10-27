Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 4,202 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,706 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in NIKE by 163.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 785,649 shares of company stock valued at $97,741,803. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.03.

NIKE stock opened at $128.37 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $131.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.65 and a 200 day moving average of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $201.52 billion, a PE ratio of 76.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

