Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases New Position in Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 162.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 8.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 132.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 56,614 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.68. Scholar Rock Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $21.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.81.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 301.13% and a negative return on equity of 61.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Corp will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRRK shares. BidaskClub lowered Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.