Welch & Forbes LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,914,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 81.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,728,000 after buying an additional 418,650 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EEM opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

