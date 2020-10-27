Welch & Forbes LLC Reduces Stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ICON Public by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ICON Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ICON Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $191.99 on Tuesday. ICON Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $215.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.72.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. ICON Public had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Analysts expect that ICON Public Limited will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ICON Public from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities cut shares of ICON Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded ICON Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on ICON Public from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.45.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

