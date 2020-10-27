Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.0% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on LNT shares. Barclays cut Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.48 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.76%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

