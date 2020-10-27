Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 26,000 Shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 21.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,093,000 after acquiring an additional 163,699 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 100,947 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 24,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 15.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 306,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 39,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 21.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 195,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 34,159 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:MUI opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

