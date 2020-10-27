Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 343 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.8% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,407,000 after purchasing an additional 13,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $280.47 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $303.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

