Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 3,836 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,153 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Masco in the second quarter worth $259,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 18.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Masco by 470.8% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 5.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Masco had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,729.19%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

In related news, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $2,829,357.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $2,641,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAS. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

