Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 39,045 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,045 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $62,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T stock opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average is $29.67. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $195.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

