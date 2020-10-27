Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 62 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 226.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $309.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $323.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.57. The stock has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.00.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

