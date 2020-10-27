Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 699 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $107.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.27. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.