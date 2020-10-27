Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 699 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420,244 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after buying an additional 5,695,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after buying an additional 2,541,810 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after buying an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,908 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $340.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $339.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.14. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

