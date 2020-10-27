Welch & Forbes LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 405.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 154,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,618,000 after acquiring an additional 124,287 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,305 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,958 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 32,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.50.

Shares of NSC opened at $210.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $224.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.25 and its 200-day moving average is $190.25.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

