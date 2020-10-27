WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) Price Target Increased to C$9.35 by Analysts at Pi Financial

WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) had its price objective raised by Pi Financial from C$7.00 to C$9.35 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WELL. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of WELL stock opened at C$1.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.89. WELL Health Technologies has a 1-year low of C$0.39 and a 1-year high of C$1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.24, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.94.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company was formerly known as Wellness Lifestyles Inc and changed its name to WELL Health Technologies Corp. in July 2018. WELL Health Technologies Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

