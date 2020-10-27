Werner Enterprises (WERN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $568.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.70 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Werner Enterprises to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average is $42.89. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

WERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

