Werner Enterprises (WERN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $568.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Werner Enterprises to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WERN. Citigroup raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.