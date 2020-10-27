West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $313.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a global drug delivery technology company that applies proprietary materials science, formulation research and manufacturing innovation to advance the quality, therapeutic value, development speed and rapid market availability of pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. West is the world’s premiere provider of standard-setting systems and device components for parenterally administered medicines and an emerging leader in the development of advanced formulation technologies for the transmucosal delivery of drugs. West contract manufacturing harnesses a powerful combination of innovation, technology, infrastructure and expertise to serve the pharmaceutical, medical and consumer industries. Along with more than 50 years of experience, they bring customers quality, safety and reliability in injection molding, contract assembly and finished packaging. “

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WST. BofA Securities raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $300.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $280.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 73.91, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.07. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $124.53 and a 52-week high of $303.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, Director Patrick J. Zenner bought 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,244,661.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.