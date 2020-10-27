West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $313.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a global drug delivery technology company that applies proprietary materials science, formulation research and manufacturing innovation to advance the quality, therapeutic value, development speed and rapid market availability of pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. West is the world’s premiere provider of standard-setting systems and device components for parenterally administered medicines and an emerging leader in the development of advanced formulation technologies for the transmucosal delivery of drugs. West contract manufacturing harnesses a powerful combination of innovation, technology, infrastructure and expertise to serve the pharmaceutical, medical and consumer industries. Along with more than 50 years of experience, they bring customers quality, safety and reliability in injection molding, contract assembly and finished packaging. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WST. Stephens began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

WST opened at $280.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $124.53 and a 1-year high of $303.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.31 and a 200-day moving average of $239.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Zenner acquired 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.94 per share, with a total value of $31,469.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,661.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 58.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at $1,638,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 56.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,219,000 after purchasing an additional 36,718 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11,311.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth about $522,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

