Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Earns Hold Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.63.

NYSE WAL opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.73. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 154,596 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $539,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $951,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

