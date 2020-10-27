Westlake Chemical (WLK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect Westlake Chemical to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $70.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $75.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

WLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

