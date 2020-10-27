Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Wheaton Precious Metals posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $247.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.08 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%.

WPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barclays lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $47.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.25. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $57.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $79,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

