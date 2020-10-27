Wrap Technologies (WRTC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRTC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Wrap Technologies to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69 million. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.45% and a negative net margin of 493.98%. On average, analysts expect Wrap Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

WRTC stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 24.08, a quick ratio of 22.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $207.59 million, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.73. Wrap Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.