Wyndham Destinations (WYND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.88 million. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. On average, analysts expect Wyndham Destinations to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

NYSE WYND opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. Wyndham Destinations has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.81 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WYND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.46.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $96,639.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 4,500 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.28 per share, with a total value of $122,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.