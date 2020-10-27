Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on XHR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $9.03 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.11 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,019.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 51.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

