Yandex (YNDX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Yandex to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.73 million. On average, analysts expect Yandex to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Yandex alerts:

Yandex stock opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. Yandex has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $70.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 173.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of research firms have commented on YNDX. Bank of America decreased their price target on Yandex from $76.00 to $71.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet cut Yandex from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut Yandex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.