Yum China (YUMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Yum China to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $54.63 on Tuesday. Yum China has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $59.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.69.

In other Yum China news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $305,375.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YUMC. CLSA began coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.81.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

