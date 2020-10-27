Zacks: Brokerages Expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celsius’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. Celsius posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Celsius had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $30.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.97 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Celsius from $11.75 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Celsius from $11.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Celsius from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

In other Celsius news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,363.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 720,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $11,027,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Celsius by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 51,298 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 4.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Celsius by 255.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 14,487 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Celsius by 66.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 82,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $20.72 on Friday. Celsius has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $26.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 440.60 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

