Zacks: Brokerages Expect ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) to Post $0.18 EPS

Brokerages expect ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) to report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. ChannelAdvisor posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECOM shares. William Blair raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.37.

NYSE ECOM opened at $17.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.59. ChannelAdvisor has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.48 million, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, CEO David J. Spitz sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $1,270,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,506.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $935,550.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 303,216 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,732. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 247.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 324,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 231,025 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,473,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 1,358.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 218,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 203,845 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 2,734.0% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 186,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 180,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 173,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

