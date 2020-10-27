Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of MMYT opened at $20.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average is $15.78. MakeMyTrip has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.18.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 116.86% and a negative return on equity of 41.84%. On average, analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

