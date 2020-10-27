Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Monday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRWSY opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.58.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

