Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastgroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.22.

EGP stock opened at $135.71 on Friday. Eastgroup Properties has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $148.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.23 and its 200 day moving average is $122.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $89.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.63 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $148,986.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,842,076.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $95,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,611,482.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,536 shares of company stock valued at $472,320. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 63.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,361,000 after buying an additional 142,904 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,467 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 86,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 1,874.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 89,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 85,253 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

