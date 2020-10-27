Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Biotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in acquiring, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Fortress Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortress Biotech presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.04.

NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $221.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.22. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 124.63% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robyn Hunter sold 28,450 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $124,611.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Hoenlein acquired 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $300,006. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 129,059 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 59,688 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 140,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 43,475 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 2,092.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 20,921 shares during the period. 25.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

