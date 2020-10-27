Zacks Investment Research Lowers Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

LPI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a sell rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.91.

NYSE:LPI opened at $9.16 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 4.54.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.91. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 112.30%. The firm had revenue of $110.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. Equities analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 59.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 54,502 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 105,591 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 370,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 45,678 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laredo Petroleum (LPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.