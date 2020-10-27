Zacks Investment Research Lowers Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RLGY. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Realogy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Realogy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Realogy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Realogy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of RLGY stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94. Realogy has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Realogy had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Realogy will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Williams bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 102,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,076. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Realogy by 83.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Realogy by 54.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Realogy in the third quarter worth $105,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Realogy by 1,185.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 10,554 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Realogy in the second quarter worth $85,000.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

