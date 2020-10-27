Zacks Investment Research Lowers Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remark Holdings Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties which deliver relevant, dynamic content. It operates principally in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. Remark Holdings Inc., formerly known as Remark Media Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MARK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Remark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of Remark in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

NASDAQ MARK opened at $1.27 on Friday. Remark has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $3.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $126.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.93.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Remark will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Remark in the 2nd quarter valued at $876,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Remark during the third quarter worth $181,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Remark by 421,000.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in Remark during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Remark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

