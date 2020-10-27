Zacks Investment Research Lowers TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

TCON has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $56.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.11. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $6.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Charles Theuer bought 44,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $72,931.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,656.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark C. Wiggins bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $28,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 919,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,345. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 18.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

