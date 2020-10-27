Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $74.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cambridge Bancorp, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates as the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company, which offers various banking services primarily. Its personal banking services include checking and savings accounts, automated teller machines/debit cards, mortgages and home equity, credit cards, personal loans, certificates of deposit and individual retirement account options, and online banking services. The company’s commercial lending activities include business credit reserve, working capital line of credit, term loans, commercial mortgage, SBA guaranteed loan, letters of credit, and secured loans. Cambridge Bancorp also provides commercial real estate, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant services, healthcare professional program, and credit card services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust administration, estate settlement services, and financial planning services. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Cambridge Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC opened at $64.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.48. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 16.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 94.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 55.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 28.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

