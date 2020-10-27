Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Manchester United PLC operates a professional sports team. The Company manages the soccer team and all affiliated club activities of the Manchester United Football Club that includes the media network, foundation, fan zone, news and sports features, and team merchandise. Manchester United PLC is based in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Get Manchester United alerts:

NYSE:MANU opened at $13.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average is $15.46. Manchester United has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $565.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Manchester United had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Manchester United will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANU. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Manchester United in the second quarter valued at about $3,424,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Manchester United by 107.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 69,143 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Manchester United by 29.8% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 260,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 59,734 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Manchester United by 210.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 29,795 shares during the period. Finally, Sandell Asset Management Corp. increased its stake in Manchester United by 12.5% in the second quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 27,829 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manchester United (MANU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.