Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Zebra Technologies to post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zebra Technologies to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $295.10 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $304.57. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.83.

In related news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $2,132,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,463 shares in the company, valued at $9,229,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total transaction of $7,272,841.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,830,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,174 shares of company stock valued at $10,987,914 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.