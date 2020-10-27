Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zedge in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE opened at $2.80 on Friday. Zedge has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $3.27.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc provides content discovery and creation platform for smartphones worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

