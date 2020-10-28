$1.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33. Fidelity National Information Services reported earnings per share of $1.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.85.

FIS stock opened at $137.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,723.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In other news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $3,159,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $597,458.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,244.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,182 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

