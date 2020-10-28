1,445 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Purchased by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2,570.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 295.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000.

PNQI stock opened at $218.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.81. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $108.12 and a 1 year high of $224.07.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.