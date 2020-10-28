1,769 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,769 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,191,950. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Argus upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.04.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $112.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $123.42. The company has a market cap of $139.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.48 and its 200 day moving average is $105.60.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

