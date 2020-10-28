2,197 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Bought by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,076,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,593,100,000 after acquiring an additional 356,268 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,653,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,622,000 after acquiring an additional 73,925 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,449,000 after buying an additional 38,382 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,803,000 after buying an additional 243,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,554,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,258,000 after purchasing an additional 514,907 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $102.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.02. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

Several research firms have commented on WEC. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

