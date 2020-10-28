66,671 Shares in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 66,671 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.1% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.2% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,312,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 348,730 shares during the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Redburn Partners cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

